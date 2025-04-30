Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 233,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Concentrix by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 533,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

