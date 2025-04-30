Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CFR opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cullen/Frost Bankers
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.