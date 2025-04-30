Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFR opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

