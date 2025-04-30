Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2,229.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 557.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.43.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $340.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.88.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

