Daniela Barone Soares Acquires 431 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($30.94) per share, with a total value of £9,943.17 ($13,335.80).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.98) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,895.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,250.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,218 ($29.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,732 ($50.05).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.61) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 53.80 ($0.72) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($45.27).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

