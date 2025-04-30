David Hallas Acquires 29,962 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) insider David Hallas purchased 29,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £20,074.54 ($26,924.01).

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 2.5 %

EAH opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £47.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

