Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DAWN opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

