Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 405.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $84,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.51. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

