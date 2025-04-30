Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 102,660 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $80,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after buying an additional 676,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $34,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

