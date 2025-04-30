Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 128,701 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Alkermes worth $86,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. This trade represents a 69.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

