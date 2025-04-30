Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,249 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.40% of HNI worth $81,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

