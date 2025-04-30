Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,681 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 873,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $87,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 926,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,341,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,760,000 after buying an additional 277,826 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

