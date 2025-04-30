Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $85,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,770. This trade represents a 17.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford acquired 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.