Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Innoviva worth $85,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innoviva by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 178,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

