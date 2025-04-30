Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $86,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

