Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.19 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $80,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, Director Larry Weber sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $100,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $599,377.85. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,582,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,793.20. The trade was a 45.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,802 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

