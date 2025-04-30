Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Wingstop worth $81,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $265.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $282.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

