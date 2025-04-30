Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.78 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $81,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

