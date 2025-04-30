Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.05 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $84,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.