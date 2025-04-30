Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.81 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.83% of Stepan worth $84,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stepan by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stepan by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Trading Up 7.1 %

SCL stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Stepan has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Stepan’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 69.68%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

