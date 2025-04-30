Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.89 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $84,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 486,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

