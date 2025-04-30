Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.39 Million Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,525,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Select Water Solutions worth $86,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,174,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,000,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 81,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 430,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

