Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.15 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Toro worth $88,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 996,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,379,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

TTC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.