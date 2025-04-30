Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.49% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $82,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,858,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,077,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 897,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.