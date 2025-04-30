Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 88,618 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $81,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

