Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.34% of Ultra Clean worth $86,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of 240.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

