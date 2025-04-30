Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Dayforce worth $87,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after acquiring an additional 667,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

