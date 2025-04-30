Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises worth $80,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $886.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.