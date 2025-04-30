Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Rio Tinto Group worth $85,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 339,924 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

