Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,543 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $81,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,136 shares of company stock worth $9,896,262. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:S opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

