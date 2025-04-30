Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,978 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $87,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.72. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

