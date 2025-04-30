Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of MGM Resorts International worth $81,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after buying an additional 1,063,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

