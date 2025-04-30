Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $552.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

