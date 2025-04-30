Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stake Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

