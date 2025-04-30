Enterprise Products Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 27,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,578 call options.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

EPD stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,190,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 133,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,192.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

