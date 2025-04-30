Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.