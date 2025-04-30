Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Stake Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Enviri were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Enviri by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviri news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

