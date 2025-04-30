First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Busey

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.99 on Friday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.