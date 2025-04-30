First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,529 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,628,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

