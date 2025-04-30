First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 50,995 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Clear Secure by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,724,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

