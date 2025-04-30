First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 98,974 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.