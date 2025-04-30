First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.6 %

HLNE stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $110.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

