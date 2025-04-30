First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Lemonade worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

