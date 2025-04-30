First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of CoreCivic worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CXW opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

