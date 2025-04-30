First Trust Advisors LP Buys 19,293 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

