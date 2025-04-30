First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,159 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBB opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.