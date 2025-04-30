First Trust Advisors LP Buys 43,178 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 672.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

