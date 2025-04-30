First Trust Advisors LP Buys 668,618 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 531.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 668,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.