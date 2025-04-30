First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of SkyWest worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,211,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.