First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Brink’s worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $46,603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 82,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brink’s by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

