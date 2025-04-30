First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Preferred Bank worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

PFBC opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $99.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.